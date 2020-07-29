Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Masimo (MASI) and Argenx Se (ARGX)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Masimo (MASI) and Argenx Se (ARGX) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Masimo (MASI)

Needham analyst Michael Matson maintained a Hold rating on Masimo today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $235.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 60.2% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Masimo with a $245.00 average price target, which is a 4.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Argenx Se (ARGX)

Argenx Se received a Hold rating and a $272.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $253.23, close to its 52-week high of $272.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 48.5% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Argenx Se with a $240.78 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.