Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Marinus (MRNS) and Sientra (SIEN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Marinus (MRNS) and Sientra (SIEN) with bullish sentiments.

Marinus (MRNS)

In a report released today, Michael Higgins from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Marinus, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 40.6% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marinus is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.00, representing a 75.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Sientra (SIEN)

In a report released today, Kyle Bauser from Colliers Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Sientra, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 56.1% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Bioanalytical Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sientra with a $9.33 average price target.

