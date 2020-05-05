Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Marinus (MRNS) and Siemens Healthineers AG (OtherSEMHF)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Marinus (MRNS) and Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF).

Marinus (MRNS)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Marinus, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 51.9% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marinus with a $5.50 average price target, implying a 186.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.50 price target.

Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF)

In a report released today, Sebastian Walker from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Siemens Healthineers AG, with a price target of EUR39.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Walker is ranked #3733 out of 6520 analysts.

Siemens Healthineers AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.60, which is a -6.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Kepler Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR40.00 price target.

