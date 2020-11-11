Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Marinus (MRNS) and BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Marinus (MRNS) and BioNTech SE (BNTX).

Marinus (MRNS)

In a report released yesterday, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Marinus, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 42.0% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Frequency Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marinus with a $28.63 average price target, a 99.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

BioNTech SE (BNTX)

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Hold rating on BioNTech SE yesterday and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $112.76, close to its 52-week high of $115.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 55.8% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BioNTech SE with a $98.00 average price target, which is a -10.9% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

