Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: MannKind (MNKD) and VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on MannKind (MNKD) and VBI Vaccines (VBIV) with bullish sentiments.

MannKind (MNKD)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Lichtman from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to MannKind, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 52.6% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Merit Medical Systems, and Tandem Diabetes Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MannKind is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.17, which is a 12.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.50 price target.

VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

In a report released yesterday, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on VBI Vaccines, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 40.0% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VBI Vaccines is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.00, an 113.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 18, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

