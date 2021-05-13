Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: MannKind (MNKD) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on MannKind (MNKD) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) with bullish sentiments.

MannKind (MNKD)

In a report released today, Steven Lichtman from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on MannKind, with a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 56.0% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Organogenesis Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for MannKind with a $6.40 average price target, implying a 59.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $134.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 47.1% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Frequency Therapeutics.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $172.09, a 28.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $184.00 price target.

