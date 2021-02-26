Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: MannKind (MNKD) and Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on MannKind (MNKD) and Irhythm Technologies (IRTC).

MannKind (MNKD)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on MannKind, with a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.61, close to its 52-week high of $6.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 57.3% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MannKind is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.00, representing a 16.5% upside. In a report issued on February 17, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia maintained a Hold rating on Irhythm Technologies today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $147.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 56.8% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Irhythm Technologies with a $228.00 average price target.

