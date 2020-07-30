Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Magellan Health (MGLN), Hologic (HOLX) and Boston Scientific (BSX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Magellan Health (MGLN), Hologic (HOLX) and Boston Scientific (BSX) with bullish sentiments.

Magellan Health (MGLN)

Jefferies analyst David Styblo maintained a Buy rating on Magellan Health today and set a price target of $96.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $73.99, close to its 52-week high of $81.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Styblo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 71.7% success rate. Styblo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SelectQuote, Ehealth, and Aon.

Magellan Health has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $84.00.

Hologic (HOLX)

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained a Buy rating on Hologic today and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $68.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 70.3% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Tandem Diabetes Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hologic is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $72.89, implying a 4.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

Boston Scientific (BSX)

Jefferies analyst Raj Denhoy maintained a Buy rating on Boston Scientific today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Denhoy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 70.6% success rate. Denhoy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Edwards Lifesciences, and Medtronic.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Boston Scientific with a $45.50 average price target, implying a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

