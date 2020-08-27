Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL), Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) and Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL), Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) and Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) with bullish sentiments.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Edward Nash maintained a Buy rating on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $198.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $105.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Nash is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 44.5% success rate. Nash covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Galmed Pharmaceuticals, Akero Therapeutics, and Theratechnologies.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $178.89, implying a 68.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $174.00 price target.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals received a Buy rating and a $43.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $34.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 43.5% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.00, representing a 31.9% upside. In a report issued on August 24, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on Outlook Therapeutics today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 50.4% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Outlook Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.50, a 681.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 18, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

