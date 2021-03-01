Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL), uniQure (QURE) and Hill-Rom (HRC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL), uniQure (QURE) and Hill-Rom (HRC) with bullish sentiments.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 47.0% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Frequency Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $172.30, implying a 41.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $204.00 price target.

uniQure (QURE)

Raymond James analyst Danielle Brill maintained a Buy rating on uniQure today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.05, close to its 52-week low of $33.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 55.5% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on uniQure is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $66.88.

Hill-Rom (HRC)

In a report released today, Lawrence Keusch from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Hill-Rom. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $107.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 69.1% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hill-Rom is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $122.50.

