Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL), Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) and Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL), Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) and Aptose Biosciences (APTO).

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

In a report released yesterday, Edward Nash from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $177.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $120.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Nash is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 39.9% success rate. Nash covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Akero Therapeutics, Theratechnologies, and Intercept Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $168.22, representing a 30.0% upside. In a report issued on November 5, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $204.00 price target.

Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Hold rating on Miragen Therapeutics today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.4% and a 36.2% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Achieve Life Sciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Miragen Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.00.

Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Aptose Biosciences today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.4% and a 46.3% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Aptose Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.57, a 96.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 10, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

