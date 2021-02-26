Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) and Aerie Pharma (AERI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) and Aerie Pharma (AERI) with bullish sentiments.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $184.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $123.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 43.3% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, and Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals with a $174.67 average price target, representing a 42.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $204.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

According to TipRanks.com, Brisebois is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 56.4% success rate. Brisebois covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Kala Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aerie Pharma with a $26.67 average price target, a 64.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.