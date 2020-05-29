Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: MacroGenics (MGNX) and Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on MacroGenics (MGNX) and Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) with bullish sentiments.

MacroGenics (MGNX)

Leerink Partners analyst Jonathan Chang maintained a Buy rating on MacroGenics today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Chang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.1% and a 48.4% success rate. Chang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Karyopharm Therapeutics, Mersana Therapeutics, and Rubius Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MacroGenics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.25, a 44.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

Leerink Partners analyst Geoff Porges reiterated a Buy rating on Arcus Biosciences today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 48.6% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Principia Biopharma.

Arcus Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.33, representing a 3.7% upside. In a report issued on May 14, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

