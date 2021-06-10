Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA) and Legend Biotech (LEGN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA) and Legend Biotech (LEGN) with bullish sentiments.

Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA)

In a report issued on June 8, Robert Hazlett from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Lyra Therapeutics, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Hazlett is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.0% and a 52.3% success rate. Hazlett covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Intra-Cellular Therapies, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lyra Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.00.

Legend Biotech (LEGN)

BTIG analyst Justin Zelin reiterated a Buy rating on Legend Biotech yesterday and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $40.95, close to its 52-week high of $43.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelin is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 52.6% success rate. Zelin covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as CASI Pharmaceuticals, Poseida Therapeutics, and Surface Oncology.

Legend Biotech has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.67, implying a 35.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 2, Jefferies also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

