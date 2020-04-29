Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: LivaNova (LIVN), Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Encompass Health (EHC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on LivaNova (LIVN), Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Encompass Health (EHC) with bullish sentiments.

LivaNova (LIVN)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham maintained a Buy rating on LivaNova, with a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $52.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 56.7% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for LivaNova with a $75.60 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Needham analyst Alan Carr assigned a Buy rating to Crispr Therapeutics AG today and set a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 40.5% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Crispr Therapeutics AG with a $71.68 average price target, which is a 34.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Encompass Health (EHC)

In a report released yesterday, A.J. Rice from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Encompass Health, with a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $69.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Rice is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 55.0% success rate. Rice covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Genesis Healthcare, Acadia Healthcare, and Community Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Encompass Health is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $88.27, which is a 32.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $84.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.