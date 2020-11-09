Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: LivaNova (LIVN) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on LivaNova (LIVN) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) with bullish sentiments.

LivaNova (LIVN)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to LivaNova, with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 57.4% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Cardiovascular Systems.

LivaNova has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.33.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Verrica Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.74, close to its 52-week low of $6.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 40.6% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.67.

