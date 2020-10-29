Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: LivaNova (LIVN) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on LivaNova (LIVN) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN).

LivaNova (LIVN)

Needham analyst Michael Matson maintained a Buy rating on LivaNova today and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $52.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 58.9% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

LivaNova has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.25, representing a 22.9% upside. In a report issued on October 21, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Hold rating on Alexion Pharmaceuticals today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $118.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 54.3% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $143.60, implying a 21.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, UBS also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $133.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.