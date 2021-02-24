Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX), Medtronic (MDT) and Cassava Sciences (SAVA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX), Medtronic (MDT) and Cassava Sciences (SAVA) with bullish sentiments.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX)

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Lineage Cell Therapeutics, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 55.4% and a 70.4% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lineage Cell Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.33, implying a 109.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, Maxim Group also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Medtronic (MDT)

Needham analyst Michael Matson reiterated a Buy rating on Medtronic yesterday and set a price target of $138.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $118.00, close to its 52-week high of $120.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 71.8% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Medtronic has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $130.81, implying an 11.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Cassava Sciences (SAVA)

Cassava Sciences received a Buy rating and an $80.00 price target from Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy on February 22. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $52.37.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 72.5% and a 67.4% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Cassava Sciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.00, a 32.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

