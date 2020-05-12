Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX), Intercept Pharma (ICPT) and BioDelivery (BDSI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX), Intercept Pharma (ICPT) and BioDelivery (BDSI) with bullish sentiments.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX)

Chardan Capital analyst Keay Nakae reiterated a Buy rating on Lineage Cell Therapeutics today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 49.1% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Emergent Biosolutions, and Arcturus Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lineage Cell Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.67, which is a 298.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

Intercept Pharma (ICPT)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Edward Nash maintained a Buy rating on Intercept Pharma yesterday and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $92.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Nash is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 43.1% success rate. Nash covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, and Akero Therapeutics.

Intercept Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $148.69, representing a 69.4% upside. In a report issued on May 1, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $257.00 price target.

BioDelivery (BDSI)

In a report released yesterday, Tim Chiang from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on BioDelivery, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.80.

Chiang has an average return of 3.2% when recommending BioDelivery.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is ranked #3923 out of 6562 analysts.

BioDelivery has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.33, a 44.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

