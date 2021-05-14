Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX), Histogen (HSTO) and Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX), Histogen (HSTO) and Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI) with bullish sentiments.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Lineage Cell Therapeutics today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 46.1% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.20.

Histogen (HSTO)

In a report released today, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Histogen, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.90, close to its 52-week low of $0.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 41.3% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Histogen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni maintained a Buy rating on Bioxcel Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.40, close to its 52-week low of $28.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 46.8% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Intra-Cellular Therapies, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Bioxcel Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $101.80, which is a 210.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $128.00 price target.

