Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX) and Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX) and Aptose Biosciences (APTO) with bullish sentiments.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX)

In a report released today, Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Lineage Cell Therapeutics, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 48.9% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Emergent Biosolutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lineage Cell Therapeutics with a $5.00 average price target, which is an 112.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

In a report released today, Matthew Cross from Alliance Global Partners maintained a Buy rating on Aptose Biosciences, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.67, close to its 52-week low of $3.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Cross is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 43.7% success rate. Cross covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Syros Pharmaceuticals, Aldeyra Therapeutics, and MEI Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aptose Biosciences with a $11.00 average price target, representing a 173.0% upside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

