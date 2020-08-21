Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Ligand Pharma (LGND), Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) and Co-Diagnostics (CODX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Ligand Pharma (LGND), Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) and Co-Diagnostics (CODX) with bullish sentiments.

Ligand Pharma (LGND)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Ligand Pharma, with a price target of $229.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $115.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.5% and a 60.4% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $179.75.

Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

In a report released yesterday, Arlinda Lee from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Turning Point Therapeutics, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $71.26, close to its 52-week high of $72.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 46.7% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $85.00, which is a 28.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Co-Diagnostics (CODX)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Co-Diagnostics, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 40.1% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Co-Diagnostics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.50, an 112.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 14, Maxim Group also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $30.00 price target.

