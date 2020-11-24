Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Ligand Pharma (LGND), Cue Biopharma (CUE) and HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Ligand Pharma (LGND), Cue Biopharma (CUE) and HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) with bullish sentiments.

Ligand Pharma (LGND)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Ligand Pharma today and set a price target of $229.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $86.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.4% and a 54.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ligand Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $191.25.

Cue Biopharma (CUE)

In a report released today, Zhiqiang Shu from Berenberg Bank initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Cue Biopharma and a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.01, close to its 52-week low of $9.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Shu is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 80.0% success rate. Shu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Arcus Biosciences, and Seattle Genetics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cue Biopharma with a $31.25 average price target, representing a 155.9% upside. In a report issued on November 17, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on HTG Molecular Diagnostics today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.71, close to its 52-week low of $3.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 45.2% and a 41.1% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HTG Molecular Diagnostics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

