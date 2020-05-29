Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Ligand Pharma (LGND) and Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ligand Pharma (LGND) and Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA) with bullish sentiments.

Ligand Pharma (LGND)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Ligand Pharma, with a price target of $229.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $100.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 55.8% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ligand Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $229.00.

Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Tiziana Life Sciences, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 59.9% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Turning Point Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tiziana Life Sciences with a $25.00 average price target.

