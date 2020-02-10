Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Ligand Pharma (LGND) and Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Ligand Pharma (LGND) and Myriad Genetics (MYGN).

Ligand Pharma (LGND)

In a report issued on February 7, Balaji Prasad from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Ligand Pharma, with a price target of $131.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $95.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 71.4% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Bausch Health Companies, and Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ligand Pharma with a $160.40 average price target, representing a 69.0% upside. In a report issued on January 27, Argus Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $114.00 price target.

Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

In a report issued on February 7, Jack Meehan from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Myriad Genetics, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.02, close to its 52-week low of $19.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Meehan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 64.2% success rate. Meehan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, PRA Health Sciences, and IQVIA Holdings.

Myriad Genetics has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $23.00.

