Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Ligand Pharma (LGND), Adocia (OtherADOCY) and Biogen (BIIB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Ligand Pharma (LGND), Adocia (ADOCY) and Biogen (BIIB) with bullish sentiments.

Ligand Pharma (LGND)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Ligand Pharma, with a price target of $229.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $88.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 51.0% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ligand Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $193.33, representing a 107.9% upside. In a report issued on October 6, Barclays also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $156.00 price target.

Adocia (ADOCY)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on Adocia today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.60, close to its 52-week low of $9.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 53.3% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Adocia has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.74.

Biogen (BIIB)

In a report released yesterday, Sumant Kulkarni from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Biogen, with a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $267.12, close to its 52-week low of $257.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 48.4% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Biogen has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $307.18, representing a 13.6% upside. In a report issued on October 13, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $355.00 price target.

