Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: LHC Group (LHCG) and IMV (IMV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on LHC Group (LHCG) and IMV (IMV) with bullish sentiments.

LHC Group (LHCG)

In a report released today, Michael Wiederhorn from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on LHC Group, with a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $196.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 74.5% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as The Ensign Group, Community Health, and HCA Healthcare.

LHC Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $254.43, a 31.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $253.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

IMV (IMV)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on IMV today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 50.1% and a 69.3% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

IMV has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.