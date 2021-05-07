Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX), Zogenix (ZGNX) and Dicerna Pharma (DRNA)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX), Zogenix (ZGNX) and Dicerna Pharma (DRNA).

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

Needham analyst Joseph Stringer maintained a Hold rating on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -14.9% and a 12.5% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is a Hold with an average price target of $7.00.

Zogenix (ZGNX)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on Zogenix today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.53, close to its 52-week low of $16.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 46.7% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Zogenix has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.50, which is a 201.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Dicerna Pharma (DRNA)

In a report released today, Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital maintained a Buy rating on Dicerna Pharma, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 44.6% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dicerna Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $41.83, representing a 49.4% upside. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

