Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Legend Biotech (LEGN) and Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Legend Biotech (LEGN) and Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) with bullish sentiments.

Legend Biotech (LEGN)

In a report issued on December 6, Cory Kasimov from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Legend Biotech. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 56.1% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Legend Biotech.

Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

LifeSci Capital analyst Sam Slutsky maintained a Buy rating on Catalyst Biosciences on December 7 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 72.1% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Sierra Oncology, and BELLUS Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Catalyst Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.00, a 187.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 2, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

