Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR), Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) and Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR), Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) and Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) with bullish sentiments.

Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR)

In a report issued on May 11, Myles Minter from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Larimar Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 48.4% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Praxis Precision Medicines, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Minerva Neurosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Larimar Therapeutics.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

William Blair analyst Matt Phipps reiterated a Buy rating on Autolus Therapeutics on May 12. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.17, close to its 52-week low of $4.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.0% and a 35.9% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Aileron Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Autolus Therapeutics with a $17.33 average price target, a 186.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR)

In a report released today, Tim Lugo from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Atea Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.91, close to its 52-week low of $18.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 44.8% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Atea Pharmaceuticals with a $82.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.