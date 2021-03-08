Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Lantern Pharma (LTRN) and Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Lantern Pharma (LTRN) and Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR).

Lantern Pharma (LTRN)

Colliers Securities analyst Kyle Bauser reiterated a Buy rating on Lantern Pharma on February 19 and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 52.8% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Bioanalytical Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lantern Pharma with a $29.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

Chardan Capital analyst Gbola Amusa reiterated a Hold rating on Voyager Therapeutics on February 27 and set a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.53, close to its 52-week low of $5.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.1% and a 51.8% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Taysha Gene Therapies, and Kaleido Biosciences.

Voyager Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $8.50, implying a 48.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Robert W. Baird also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $6.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.