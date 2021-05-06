Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Lannett (LCI), Mednax (MD) and Neurocrine (NBIX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Lannett (LCI), Mednax (MD) and Neurocrine (NBIX).

Lannett (LCI)

In a report released yesterday, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Lannett. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.8% and a 41.0% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Lannett.

Mednax (MD)

Deutsche Bank analyst Pito Chickering reiterated a Sell rating on Mednax on May 4 and set a price target of $17.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.63, close to its 52-week high of $29.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Chickering is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 71.8% success rate. Chickering covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Baxter International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mednax is a Hold with an average price target of $23.13.

Neurocrine (NBIX)

Raymond James analyst Danielle Brill maintained a Buy rating on Neurocrine yesterday and set a price target of $163.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $89.00, close to its 52-week low of $86.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 49.7% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Neurocrine with a $118.58 average price target, which is a 28.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 25, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

