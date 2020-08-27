Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Lannett (LCI) and VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Lannett (LCI) and VBI Vaccines (VBIV).

Lannett (LCI)

BMO Capital analyst Gary Nachman maintained a Hold rating on Lannett today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.05, close to its 52-week low of $4.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Nachman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 45.3% success rate. Nachman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Horizon Therapeutics, and Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Lannett with a $6.00 average price target, representing a -0.8% downside. In a report issued on August 17, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

BMO Capital analyst Do Kim maintained a Buy rating on VBI Vaccines today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 57.8% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for VBI Vaccines with a $6.75 average price target, representing an 110.3% upside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

