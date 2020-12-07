Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Kura Oncology (KURA) and Resmed (RMD)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Kura Oncology (KURA) and Resmed (RMD).

Kura Oncology (KURA)

In a report issued on December 5, Leah R. Cann from Brookline Capital Markets maintained a Buy rating on Kura Oncology, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.80, close to its 52-week high of $40.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Cann is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 49.8% success rate. Cann covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as CTI BioPharma, MEI Pharma, and Moderna.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kura Oncology with a $40.50 average price target, implying a 19.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 2, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Resmed (RMD)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Resmed. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $209.69, close to its 52-week high of $224.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 66.2% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Resmed with a $195.67 average price target.

