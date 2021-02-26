Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Kura Oncology (KURA) and Lantheus (LNTH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Kura Oncology (KURA) and Lantheus (LNTH) with bullish sentiments.

Kura Oncology (KURA)

Leerink Partners analyst Jonathan Chang maintained a Buy rating on Kura Oncology today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Chang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 30.8% and a 53.4% success rate. Chang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Karyopharm Therapeutics, Harpoon Therapeutics, and Rubius Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kura Oncology is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $42.57, a 46.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

Lantheus (LNTH)

In a report released today, Richard Newitter from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Lantheus, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.15, close to its 52-week high of $20.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.2% and a 72.0% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Intersect ENT.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lantheus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.50.

