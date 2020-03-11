Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Krystal Biotech (KRYS) and Nucana (NCNA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Krystal Biotech (KRYS) and Nucana (NCNA) with bullish sentiments.

Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

In a report released today, Ritu Baral from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Krystal Biotech. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Baral is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 42.6% success rate. Baral covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Krystal Biotech is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $84.00, implying a 58.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Nucana (NCNA)

Cowen & Co. analyst Boris Peaker maintained a Buy rating on Nucana today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Peaker is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 38.6% success rate. Peaker covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Emergent Biosolutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nucana.

