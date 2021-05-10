Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Krystal Biotech (KRYS) and Cue Biopharma (CUE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Krystal Biotech (KRYS) and Cue Biopharma (CUE) with bullish sentiments.

Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis maintained a Buy rating on Krystal Biotech today and set a price target of $103.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.9% and a 53.0% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Krystal Biotech has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $108.33, which is a 55.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Cue Biopharma (CUE)

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach maintained a Buy rating on Cue Biopharma today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 39.5% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Cue Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.00, implying a 148.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

