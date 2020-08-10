Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Krystal Biotech (KRYS) and BioCryst (BCRX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Krystal Biotech (KRYS) and BioCryst (BCRX).

Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Krystal Biotech, with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 54.3% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Krystal Biotech with a $84.00 average price target, implying a 109.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

BioCryst (BCRX)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Hold rating on BioCryst today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 40.0% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

BioCryst has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.30, which is a 132.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $4.50 price target.

