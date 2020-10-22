Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Koninklijke Philips (PHG) and Carbios SA (OtherCOOSF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Koninklijke Philips (PHG) and Carbios SA (COOSF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Koninklijke Philips (PHG)

In a report issued on October 19, Carola Holtz from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Koninklijke Philips, with a price target of EUR44.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $49.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -2.7% and a 49.7% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Royal Ahold Delhaize.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Koninklijke Philips is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.88.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Carbios SA (COOSF)

Kepler Capital analyst Baptiste de Leudeville downgraded Carbios SA to Hold on October 20 and set a price target of EUR22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.01.

Leudeville has an average return of 94.3% when recommending Carbios SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Leudeville is ranked #1333 out of 7011 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Carbios SA is a Hold with an average price target of $26.07.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.