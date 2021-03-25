Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Knight Therapeutics (OtherKHTRF), Equillium (EQ) and Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF), Equillium (EQ) and Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE).

Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF)

In a report released today, Justin Keywood from Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Knight Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.11, close to its 52-week low of $3.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Keywood is ranked #270 out of 7400 analysts.

Knight Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Equillium (EQ)

JonesTrading analyst Prakhar Agrawal maintained a Buy rating on Equillium today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Agrawal is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.6% and a 18.2% success rate. Agrawal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and Aldeyra Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Equillium with a $15.25 average price target.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on Sensei Biotherapeutics today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.51, close to its 52-week low of $13.00.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 51.7% and a 52.9% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Cellectar Biosciences, and Taysha Gene Therapies.

Sensei Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.50.

