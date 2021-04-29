Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Kinnate Biopharma (KNTE), Galecto (GLTO) and Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Kinnate Biopharma (KNTE), Galecto (GLTO) and Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY) with bullish sentiments.

Kinnate Biopharma (KNTE)

In a report issued on March 29, Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners reiterated a Buy rating on Kinnate Biopharma, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.77, close to its 52-week low of $24.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 55.2% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Kinnate Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.00, which is a 109.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Galecto (GLTO)

Leerink Partners analyst Thomas Smith maintained a Buy rating on Galecto on March 29 and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.95, close to its 52-week low of $5.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Smith is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 46.2% success rate. Smith covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Connect Biopharma Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Galecto is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00, representing a 135.7% upside. In a report issued on March 16, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY)

Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz reiterated a Buy rating on Chinook Therapeutics on April 8 and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 49.6% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Chinook Therapeutics with a $32.33 average price target, representing a 109.1% upside. In a report issued on March 30, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

