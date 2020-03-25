Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Khiron Life Sciences (OtherKHRNF) and Curaleaf Holdings (OtherCURLF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF) and Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF) with bullish sentiments.

Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kimberly Hedlin maintained a Buy rating on Khiron Life Sciences on March 20 and set a price target of C$3.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.34, close to its 52-week low of $0.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedlin is ranked #1149 out of 6165 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Khiron Life Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.43.

Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley maintained a Buy rating on Curaleaf Holdings today and set a price target of C$15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.85, close to its 52-week low of $2.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.7% and a 40.6% success rate. Bottomley covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Harvest Health & Recreation, Aurora Cannabis, and Columbia Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Curaleaf Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.81, a 178.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

