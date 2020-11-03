Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI), Durect (DRRX) and Strata Skin Sciences (SSKN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI), Durect (DRRX) and Strata Skin Sciences (SSKN) with bullish sentiments.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Karyopharm Therapeutics today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.50, close to its 52-week low of $13.10.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 45.0% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Allena Pharmaceuticals, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Karyopharm Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.40.

Durect (DRRX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Durect today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 39.3% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Durect has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.17, implying a 242.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 30, Chardan Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Strata Skin Sciences (SSKN)

Strata Skin Sciences received a Buy rating and a $3.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 46.9% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Strata Skin Sciences with a $4.50 average price target.

