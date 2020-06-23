Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) and Pfizer (PFE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) and Pfizer (PFE) with bullish sentiments.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Karyopharm Therapeutics, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 56.7% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Karyopharm Therapeutics with a $30.60 average price target, a 56.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 9, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Pfizer (PFE)

RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky maintained a Buy rating on Pfizer on June 18 and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.4% and a 31.1% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Pfizer has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.03.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on PFE: