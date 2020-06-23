Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) and Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) and Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) with bullish sentiments.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Karyopharm Therapeutics, with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.99.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.6% and a 56.9% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, TRACON Pharmaceuticals, and Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Karyopharm Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.60, which is a 56.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 8, RBC Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Genocea Biosciences today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.7% and a 56.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Genocea Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.00.

