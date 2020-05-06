Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) and Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) and Aptose Biosciences (APTO) with bullish sentiments.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

In a report released yesterday, Arlinda Lee from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Karyopharm Therapeutics, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 44.5% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Karyopharm Therapeutics with a $32.50 average price target, a 71.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Aptose Biosciences today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 43.0% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aptose Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.33, a 64.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

