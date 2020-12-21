Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) and Alphatec Holdings (ATEC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) and Alphatec Holdings (ATEC) with bullish sentiments.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Karyopharm Therapeutics, with a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.47.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 43.0% and a 58.8% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, TRACON Pharmaceuticals, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Karyopharm Therapeutics with a $33.25 average price target, implying an 118.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 11, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Alphatec Holdings (ATEC)

In a report released today, Sean Lee CFA from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Alphatec Holdings, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.91, close to its 52-week high of $14.39.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 39.5% and a 60.7% success rate. CFA covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ThermoGenesis Holdings, CASI Pharmaceuticals, and Cytosorbents.

Alphatec Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00, representing a 16.0% upside. In a report issued on December 17, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

