Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI), Amryt Pharma (AMYT) and Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI), Amryt Pharma (AMYT) and Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP) with bullish sentiments.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Karyopharm Therapeutics, with a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.96, close to its 52-week low of $7.78.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.0% and a 50.7% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Silverback Therapeutics, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Karyopharm Therapeutics with a $25.75 average price target.

Amryt Pharma (AMYT)

In a report issued on June 4, Michelle Gilson from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Amryt Pharma, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 41.6% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sigilon Therapeutics, Travere Therapeutics, and Stoke Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amryt Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.50.

Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP)

In a report released today, Arlinda Lee from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Harpoon Therapeutics, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 47.1% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Harpoon Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.71, implying a 77.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 28, Cantor Fitzgerald also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

