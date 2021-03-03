Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX), uniQure (QURE) and Viatris (VTRS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX), uniQure (QURE) and Viatris (VTRS) with bullish sentiments.

Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Buy rating on Karuna Therapeutics on March 1 and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $124.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 48.9% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Karuna Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $153.29, representing a 28.8% upside. In a report issued on February 26, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

uniQure (QURE)

RBC Capital analyst Luca Issi maintained a Buy rating on uniQure on March 1 and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.97, close to its 52-week low of $33.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Issi is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 54.5% success rate. Issi covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on uniQure is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $71.11, implying an 84.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 1, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Viatris (VTRS)

RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky maintained a Buy rating on Viatris yesterday and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -2.4% and a 37.6% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Viatris with a $20.40 average price target, a 40.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 23, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.