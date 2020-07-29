Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX), Nabriva (NBRV) and Zynex (ZYXI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX), Nabriva (NBRV) and Zynex (ZYXI).

Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Karuna Therapeutics, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $85.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.7% and a 53.4% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Turning Point Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $129.00, a 45.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $116.00 price target.

Nabriva (NBRV)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on Nabriva. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.82, close to its 52-week low of $0.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 43.1% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nabriva is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.50.

Zynex (ZYXI)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on Zynex, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 46.7% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zynex is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.00, a 35.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, B.Riley FBR also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $28.25 price target.

